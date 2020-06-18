“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”

Sports minister at the time Mahindananda Aluthgamage says he has information that clearly and strongly indicates match-fixing in the final of the cricket World Cup in 2011.



Speaking to Hiru News, he said he saw only during the course of the match that the Sri Lanka team was having four players not sanctioned by him or the Cricket Board.



The evidence has been submitted to the relevant institutions and there is more evidence not revealed up to now, he said.



The ex-minister, however, insisted that no player was involved in fixing the match.



This WC final was played in Mumbai on 02nd April 2011, where Sri Lanka was invited to bat first and posted 274 for five.



India chased down the target in 48.2 overs with the loss of only four wickets.



Players, as well as cricket enthusiasts, have expressed differing views with regard to the result of the game.