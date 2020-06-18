සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Details emerge about Kudu Anju’s Rs. 490 m bank account

Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 14:00

Details are emerging about the Rs. 490 million bank account maintained by Kudu Anju, a drug dealer who masterminded the Soyzapura attack.

The holder of the bank account was arrested today by the Colombo West-South Crime Division after he surrendered through a lawyer.

A resident of Madapatha, Piliyanda, the 34-year-old had opened it on the advice of Dharmasiri Perera, who leads Kudu Anju’s drug racket from Dubai.

This bank account came to light during questioning of a drug suspect arrested at Jayasumanarama Mawatha in Ratmalana recently.

The man has given a bank account number to the police, saying that he was depositing in it the money earned by selling the drugs sent to him by Dharmasiri.

An investigation revealed that Rs. 490 m had circulated in that bank account between December 2018 and 01st June 2020.
Following the arrest of the suspect, the bank account was closed by withdrawing a balance of more than Rs. 700,000.

Police found its holder’s identity and searched his home at Madapatha, but found him missing.

Acting on a tip-off, a house at Handapanagala in Buttala too, was searched and suspect’s wife traced.

Under interrogation, she told the police that her husband had not visited her for a long time.

After going through phone records, a relative was taken into custody but was released on conditional bail after he promised that the suspect would be produced within two days.

Giving himself up to the police through a lawyer, the suspect said he was instructed by Dharmasiri via facebook to open a bank account with online facilities.

He was given Rs. 50,000 by Dharmasiri and told to handover the ATM card and the password to a messenger from him.

The suspect said he was not aware of how the transactions took place through that bank account.

However, police found that every transaction had been notified to him via SMS.

Finally, Dharmasiri had instructed him to close the account, which he did by withdrawing the balance Rs. 753,000, and then kept Rs. 50,000 and deposited the remaining money at a bank in Piliyandala.

A top police official said this bank account too, is under investigation.
