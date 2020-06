Attorney General Dappula de Livera has directed the acting IGP to record statements from former president Maithripala Sirisena, former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, former advisor to the prime minister R. Paskaralingam and the former general manager of the People’s Bank with regard to the Central Bank bond scam.



This has been announced by Ishara Jayaratne, the coordinating officer to the AG.