සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

“Zahran’s followers still promote extremism” (video)

Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 17:21

%E2%80%9CZahran%E2%80%99s+followers+still+promote+extremism%E2%80%9D+%28video%29

A Moulavi has revealed before the presidential commission investigating the Easter Sunday attacks that extremist groups engineered by Zahran Hashim still operate in the Kathankudy despite his being no more.

Secretary of the Abdul Jabath Adi Wali Ulla Trust Fund that represents Sufi Muslims, Mohamed Sahilan, who is also the development officer at the Kathankudy divisional secretariat told the commission yesterday that Zahran’s National Thowheed Jamath organization had supported ex-president Maithripala Sirisena at the 2015 presidential polls.

At the general election thereafter, it backed the candidates of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, the Moulavi said.

Zahran also entered into agreements with Democratic Party’s M.S. Sally, SLMC’s Zibley Farooq, UPFA’s M.L.A.M. Hizbullah, UNP’s Ruby and Abdul Rahuman of the National Front for Good Governance.

He produced some of those agreements for the perusal of the commission and said Zahran distributed leaflets among the people of Kathankudy with regard to the agreements.

The agreements contained the policies of Zahran’s National Thowheed Jamath organization.

Zahran signed the agreement with Hizbullah on 31st July 2015.

In the end, he supported the SLMC, said the witness.

Questioned as to whether the area still experienced Wahhabist extremism after Zahran blew himself up, the Moulavi answered in the affirmative and remarked that it was being done openly.

Around 1,000 of Zahran’s followers are spreading Wahhabism.

The Kathankudy branch of National Thowheed Jamath organization set up by Zaharan together with Abdul Rasik is still active under different names such as Darul Adar Addahwiya, Islamic Centre, Centre for Islamic Guidance and Quba mosque, he said.

Answering another question, he said Madrasa and Arabic schools in Kathankudy were teaching Wahhabism through the abovementioned groups.

The many mosques there remain unregistered, said the Moulavi, who called for their compulsory registration.

He pointed out that Syria, Egypt, Tunisia, Chechnya and Malaysia have banned Wahhabism.

Wahhabist content in Madrasa School teachings should be banned and foreign publications promoting them should not be allowed into the country, he said.

Afghanistan plans to win Asia Cup
Afghanistan plans to win Asia Cup
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 8:01

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan has said that if they focus on fielding and batting, they could win the next Asia Cup challenge. Afghanistan Cricket... Read More

Stock exchange make gains
Stock exchange make gains
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 7:56

The Colombo Stock Exchange's price index showed an upswing yesterday.The overall index was 4976.98 at the end of the day, while the S&P Sri Lanka Twenty... Read More

Esala Perahera will be not be open to the public but will be held in keeping with the traditions
Esala Perahera will be not be open to the public but will be held in keeping with the traditions
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 7:37

Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela states that although the Esala Perahera will not be open to the public this year, the Perahera will be held in keeping... Read More



Trending News

“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
18 June 2020
“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
Steep rise in gold price
18 June 2020
Steep rise in gold price
Free solar power units for low-income families
18 June 2020
Free solar power units for low-income families
CCTV footage of attack on Kanjipani Imran’s father (video)
18 June 2020
CCTV footage of attack on Kanjipani Imran’s father (video)
Two arrivals test positive for Covid-19
18 June 2020
Two arrivals test positive for Covid-19

International News

Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
18 June 2020
Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
17 June 2020
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.