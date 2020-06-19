“Zahran’s followers still promote extremism” (video)

A Moulavi has revealed before the presidential commission investigating the Easter Sunday attacks that extremist groups engineered by Zahran Hashim still operate in the Kathankudy despite his being no more.



Secretary of the Abdul Jabath Adi Wali Ulla Trust Fund that represents Sufi Muslims, Mohamed Sahilan, who is also the development officer at the Kathankudy divisional secretariat told the commission yesterday that Zahran’s National Thowheed Jamath organization had supported ex-president Maithripala Sirisena at the 2015 presidential polls.



At the general election thereafter, it backed the candidates of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, the Moulavi said.



Zahran also entered into agreements with Democratic Party’s M.S. Sally, SLMC’s Zibley Farooq, UPFA’s M.L.A.M. Hizbullah, UNP’s Ruby and Abdul Rahuman of the National Front for Good Governance.



He produced some of those agreements for the perusal of the commission and said Zahran distributed leaflets among the people of Kathankudy with regard to the agreements.



The agreements contained the policies of Zahran’s National Thowheed Jamath organization.



Zahran signed the agreement with Hizbullah on 31st July 2015.



In the end, he supported the SLMC, said the witness.



Questioned as to whether the area still experienced Wahhabist extremism after Zahran blew himself up, the Moulavi answered in the affirmative and remarked that it was being done openly.



Around 1,000 of Zahran’s followers are spreading Wahhabism.



The Kathankudy branch of National Thowheed Jamath organization set up by Zaharan together with Abdul Rasik is still active under different names such as Darul Adar Addahwiya, Islamic Centre, Centre for Islamic Guidance and Quba mosque, he said.



Answering another question, he said Madrasa and Arabic schools in Kathankudy were teaching Wahhabism through the abovementioned groups.



The many mosques there remain unregistered, said the Moulavi, who called for their compulsory registration.



He pointed out that Syria, Egypt, Tunisia, Chechnya and Malaysia have banned Wahhabism.



Wahhabist content in Madrasa School teachings should be banned and foreign publications promoting them should not be allowed into the country, he said.

