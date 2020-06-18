Appeal Court rejects Sajin Vass’ request for interim injunction

The Court of Appeal today refused to grant an interim injunction to challenge the hearing of a case filed by the Attorney General against former MP Sajin de Vass Gunawardena under the Money Laundering Act.



Ex-parliamentarian Gunawardena has been indicted on the charge of misappropriating more than Rs 300 million.



Court of Appeal judges Achala Wengappuli and Priyantha Fernando ordered that objections be submitted on July 03rd.