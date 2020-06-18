The+Finance+depositors+stage+protest

A group of depositors of The Finance Company staged a protest near the Galle Face Green in Colombo this morning.
They charged that they were unable to get their deposited money back due to the negligence of Central Bank officials, although the company has been taken over by the CB.
Representatives of the protestors were summoned to a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat, where an additional secretary promised solutions to their issues on Monday.
The protesters dispersed thereafter.
