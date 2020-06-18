India, China FMs agree to ‘cool down’ border tensions

The foreign ministers of China and India agreed to “cool down” the recent border tensions in the Ladakh region as soon as possible during a telephone talk held yesterday.



According to China’s foreign ministry, both countries have agreed to “deal fairly” with the events in Galwan Valley and maintain peace in the border areas.



That came after soldiers of the two sides savagely fought each other with nail-studded clubs and stones on their Himalayan border, killing at least 20 Indian troops.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the clash erupted after Indian soldiers “crossed the line, acted illegally, [and] provoked and attacked the Chinese, resulting in both sides engaging in serious physical conflict and injury and death”.



Indian officials alleged that their soldiers were hit with clubs studded with nails and stones during a brawl that erupted in the remote valley, high in the mountains where India’s Ladakh region borders the Aksai Chin region.