An additional grace period until June 30 , to pay traffic fines

The Director General of Government Information Department states that the Government has taken steps to grant a grace period until June 30, 2020 for the payment of traffic fines issued on or after 16th February 2020 that could not be paid due to various reasons caused by the Coronavirus Epidemic.



Accordingly, the public will be able to pay fines that have been issued since February 16, 2020, with an additional fine.



These fines can be paid at any post office or sub post office in the country.