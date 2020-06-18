19th amendment should be abolished, says M.A. Sumanthiran (video)

The 19th amendment to the constitution should be abolished, says former MP and TNA spokesman M.A. Sumanthiran.
He expressed the view at a media briefing in Vavuniya.
Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 15:09
