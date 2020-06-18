Lives, farming in danger from Gonagalatenna tank (video)

The substandard construction of the Gonagalatenna tank at Medadumbara in Kandy has left farmers with severe difficulties.



The ‘Rathu Miniththuwa’ programme of Hiru TV focuses its attention on this tank.



Built as a 150-metre sand bund across Gonagala Kandura that flows across Kopikolaniya in 2012, it holds 160,500 acre feet of water.



It has the capacity to irrigate 325 acres of paddy land in both the Yala and Maha seasons.



Costing many millions of rupees, the bund is now leaking and the villagers are faced with a threat of its bursting.



