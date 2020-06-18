Tragic plight of limestone industry in Badulla (video)

A high price and a high demand were on offer in the past for local products based on natural resources.
With the development of technology, that changed irreversibly.
One example is the limestone industry in Badulla.
Widely used for construction work, limestone also had a demand from betel chewers and in farming.
It also helped generate job opportunities.
Now, the plight of the limestone industry is very tragic.
