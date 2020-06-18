India commends Sri Lanka’s drive against covid-19

India has commended Sri Lanka’s drive to curb the covid-19 pandemic.
At a meeting today with health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi at her office, India’s high commissioner Gopal Bagley said the
programme by the Sri Lankan government and the health ministry against the virus was commendable.
