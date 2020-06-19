Rs.+20+billion+income+to+CEB+during+quarantine+curfew+period

The Ceylon Electricity Board should receive more than 20 billion in lieu of the supply of electricity during the covid-19 quarantine curfew period.
This came to light when power and energy minister Mahinda Amaraweera had met with CEB officials yesterday.
The minister instructed the officials to issue the electricity bills to consumers effectively.
He said that the cabinet has agreed that payment of bills in instalments should be allowed.
