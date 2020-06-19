‘Mahaviru Pandu’ on Hiru TV from tomorrow (video)

Hiru TV will begin showing from tomorrow (19) a mega tele drama based on the life of King Panduwasudeva, Sri Lanka’s first king from the Sakya clan, who was tasked with realizing the wish of Lord Buddha 2,563 years ago.



At 7.30 on weekdays, ‘Mahaviru Pandu’ will entertain the public on a concept by Hiru Media Network Chairman Rayynor Silva as a production showcasing the country’s heritage.



Directed by Sanath Abeysekara, it has a star-studded cast led by Akila Dhanuddhara, Rithu Akarsha and Sarath Chandrasiri, all of whom shared their thoughts from the setting:



