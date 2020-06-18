සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Vocational training centres reopen from July 06th

Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 16:17

Vocational training centres reopen from July 06th
The vocational training centres will reopen in stages from July 06th following their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Skills Development says district and regional training centres with less than 50 students would be opened first.

The guidelines issued by the Health Ministry should be followed and the canteens at the training centres should run as per advice by the area’s public health inspector.
