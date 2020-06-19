සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two arrivals test positive for Covid-19

Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 17:07

Two+arrivals+test+positive+for+Covid-19
Two arrivals in Sri Lanka tested positive for the Covid-19 virus today.

They have arrived from the UK and Russia.

This raises the number of infected persons in Sri Lanka to 1,926, says the Government Information Department.

Of them, 494 still remain in hospital, while 1,421 have returned home following full recovery.

The number of fatalities is 11.
Afghanistan plans to win Asia Cup
Afghanistan plans to win Asia Cup
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 8:01

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan has said that if they focus on fielding and batting, they could win the next Asia Cup challenge. Afghanistan Cricket... Read More

Stock exchange make gains
Stock exchange make gains
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 7:56

The Colombo Stock Exchange's price index showed an upswing yesterday.The overall index was 4976.98 at the end of the day, while the S&P Sri Lanka Twenty... Read More

Esala Perahera will be not be open to the public but will be held in keeping with the traditions
Esala Perahera will be not be open to the public but will be held in keeping with the traditions
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 7:37

Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela states that although the Esala Perahera will not be open to the public this year, the Perahera will be held in keeping... Read More



Trending News

“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
18 June 2020
“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
Steep rise in gold price
18 June 2020
Steep rise in gold price
Free solar power units for low-income families
18 June 2020
Free solar power units for low-income families
CCTV footage of attack on Kanjipani Imran’s father (video)
18 June 2020
CCTV footage of attack on Kanjipani Imran’s father (video)
Two arrivals test positive for Covid-19
18 June 2020
Two arrivals test positive for Covid-19

International News

Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
18 June 2020
Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
17 June 2020
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.