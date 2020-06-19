Two+arrivals+test+positive+for+Covid-19

Two arrivals in Sri Lanka tested positive for the Covid-19 virus today.
They have arrived from the UK and Russia.
This raises the number of infected persons in Sri Lanka to 1,926, says the Government Information Department.
Of them, 494 still remain in hospital, while 1,421 have returned home following full recovery.
The number of fatalities is 11.
