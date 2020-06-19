Public says no to demos, protest rallies (video)

The public opinion is very much against demonstrations and protest rallies, and they do not want to see their commitments to rid of the coronavirus go waste by such actions.
Still following the health guidelines, the people note that on the other hand members of certain political parties and organizations blatantly violate them.
People who aired their views with Hiru News stressed the need for continued adherence to these health guidelines.
