Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton

US President Donald Trump sought help from Chinese President Xi Jinping to win re-election, says ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton's new book.



Mr Bolton says Mr Trump wanted China to buy agricultural produce from US farmers, according to details of the forthcoming book previewed by US media.



He also says Mr Trump "remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House".



The Trump administration is trying to block the book from going on sale.



Speaking to Fox News, Mr Trump said of Mr Bolton: "He broke the law. This is highly classified information and he did not have approval."



"He was a washed-up guy," the president added. "I gave him a chance."



John Bolton joined the White House in April 2018 and left in September the following year, saying he had decided to quit.



President Trump, however, said he had fired Mr Bolton because he disagreed "strongly" with him.