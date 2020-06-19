සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Detention for suspect in attack on Kanjipani Imran’s father

Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 18:05

Police have received court permission to detain a suspect for 48 hours in connection with the assault on the father of organized criminal Kanjipani Imran.

The two suspects, Marimuttu Ganeshan Raja alias Manna Kanna and Mahendran Pradeep alias Bawa, were produced before the Colombo magistrate’s court today.

The assault victim, 65-year-old Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Najim, is being treated at Colombo National Hospital.
