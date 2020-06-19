Address+errors+in+parcels+received+via+e-commerce+from+Malaysia

The Postal Department has detected errors in addresses of the recipients of several parcels ordered by Sri Lankans through e-commerce.



In a statement, it says the detection pertains to goods received from Malaysia.



The Department has requested Malaysian postal authorities to send the correct addresses through the use of their respective barcode numbers.



If that fails, the parcels will be returned to Malaysia to enable its postal authorities to send them back with correct addresses.



The statement adds that any related delay is out of the control of the Department.