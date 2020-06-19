14-year-old abused underage mother, has requested the court not to separate her baby from her

A 14-year-old mother has requested the Gampaha Additional Magistrate not to separate her baby daughter from her.

This child who has been sexually abused by the mother’s paramour has given birth to a baby girl.

The Gampaha Additional Magistrate has ordered the probation officer of the Gampaha police to find a suitable place for the 14-year-old mother and her 12-day-old daughter to be detained.

The order was made following a request made by the Weliweriya Police Children and Women’s Bureau to the court that the infant and her mother should be placed in proper custody.

The Magistrate also ordered the police to admit both of them to the Gampaha Hospital until they could find a suitable place to house them.

Our correspondent stated that the court has ordered the police to immediately arrest the suspect involved in the incident and produce him before court.





