More arrests over assault on Kanjipani Imran’s father (video)

Friday, 19 June 2020 - 11:36

Police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the assault on the father of imprisoned drug kingpin and organized criminal Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran, alias Kanjipani Imran.

Police also seized a three-wheeler and three knives used in the attack on Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Najim near Saddarma Mawatha in Maligawatte last night.

Admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, the condition of the 65-year-old is reported to be not serious.

CCTV footage of the incident is now circulating in the media.

A total of four suspects are under arrest, including two Nattamis identified as Marimuttu Ganeshan Raja (Manna Kanna) and Mahendran Pradeep (Bawa).

Two were arrested today at Crow Island while trying to flee in a boat.

One suspect was permitted by the Maligakanda magistrate’s court to be detained for 48 hours for questioning.


