Turmeric+to+be+cultivated+in+2200+hectares+island+wide

The Department of Export Agriculture has taken steps to cultivate fresh turmeric in 2200 hectares island wide as a solution to the shortage of turmeric and seeds in the country.

With the restriction imposed on importing of turmeric, raw turmeric it was sold at Rs. 250 to Rs. 300 per kg and the government decided to impose a control price of Rs 750 per kilo for turmeric powder as a remedy for turmeric shortages.

The Department of Export Agriculture stated that there is an artificial shortage of turmeric in the country since some vendors are hiding turmeric for sale at high prices with the increase in demand for turmeric.