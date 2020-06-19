Mahela and Sanga respond to Mahindananda's claim that the 2011 World Cup final was fixed

Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, who played the 2011 World Cup final for Sri Lanka, said that if the finals between Sri Lanka and India was fixed, the former minister should produce the evidence.

They said this in response to the claim made by former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage that the 2011 finals between India and Sri Lanka was fixed.

Sri Lanka lost the final by 6 wickets which was held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.

Batting first Sri Lanka scored 274 runs for the loss of six wickets with Mahela Jayawardene top scoring with an unbeaten 103 while skipper Kumar Sangakkara scored 48 runs.

India reached the target in 48 overs and 2 balls with four wickets in hand.

In a tweet, Mahela Jayawardena said “Is the elections around the corner ????Looks like the circus has started ???? names and evidence”.

Mahela also stated that if the match was fixed, the people involved should be disclosed with the relevant evidence.

Speaking to our news team, Kumar Sangakkara, who captained the Sri Lankan cricket team at the time, said that if there is any information about match-fixing, they should be referred to the International Cricket Council.