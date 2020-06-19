The election is a great opportunity to eradicate fraud and deceit- PM (Video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the forthcoming general election is a great opportunity to focus on the proven ability and to stop the good governance lies and to eradicate fraud and deceit.

The Prime Minister says the general election is a hard-fought democratic right and the people should be mindful of what the good governance representatives say during the election campaign.

The Prime Minister's Media Unit had issued the full statement to the Media institutes today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and estate owners held a meeting yesterday with regard to the basic salary of estate workers.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that the Secretary of the Ceylon Workers Congress Jeevan Thondaman and several others were also present.

The Prime Minister's Media Unit stated that the estate owners have not reached a final agreement regarding the salary demands of the plantation workers and a special discussion is scheduled to be held on the 25th of this month under the patronage of the Prime Minister to reach a final decison.