The Finance Depositors protest at Galle Face (Video)

The depositors and the employee’s union of ‘The Finance Company’ staged a protest at Galle Face today.

They alleged that ‘The Finance Company’ had been taken over by the Central Bank but due to the negligence of the Central Bank officials, they were unable to get their money.

The Finance Depositors and Employees Union staged a protest this morning at the venue reserved for the public to protest.

A few of them were summoned by the Presidential Secretariat during the demonstration and Kapila Gurusinghe a coordinator has promised that their problems would be resolved by next Monday.

The group dispersed once they received this information.

Meanwhile, former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal expressed these views.