සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

EU delegation responds positively to support the revival of Sri Lanka's economy following Covid-19 - PMD

Thursday, 18 June 2020 - 22:04

EU+delegation+responds+positively+to+support+the+revival+of+Sri+Lanka%27s+economy+following+Covid-19+-+PMD

The President’s Media Division states that the EU ambassadors who met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has responded positively to support the revival of Sri Lanka's economy following Covid-19 .

The EU delegation discussed at length a number of ways their respective countries may be able to engage with Sri Lanka in these areas.

Today (18) President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met with the EU ambassadors at the Presidential Secretariat. The discussion centered on rebuilding the economy after passing the COVID-19 crisis.

The President stated that the country was able to quickly deploy the public health system to address the health threat caused by the pandemic. The Public Health Inspectors with the support of the Police and Security Forces were able to engage in contact tracing accurately. It was not only those who were infected but also the associates of the infected were quarantined. These measures helped Sri Lanka to successfully combat the virus.

However, the President stated that the next concern before the country is reviving the economy. The current growth rate is very low and the national debt is high, he observed.

To control this dire situation certain controls and restrictions on imports were needed. However, this does not mean Sri Lanka will be a closed economy.

At the same time President expressed his interest in developing domestic industries. Most food items, noted President, can be produced locally. Therefore, he stressed the need for Sri Lanka to modernize this sector. He also spoke of the importance of introducing organic fertilizer, better quality seeds and advanced technologies.

Presently, about 40 percent of the agricultural produce gets wasted due to lack of proper storage facilities. Therefore, underscored the President, there is a need to increase facilities in methods such as canning and drying fresh produce.

Given the current situation, said President, Sri Lanka would benefit from a debt moratorium. He also emphasized that taking further loans is not an option. Instead of further debt, Sri Lanka needs new investments.

President directed the EU delegations’ attention to projects such as renewable energy using solar and wind. He also expressed his interest in focusing on an IT based education system so that the youth are more exposed to new technologies. The number of students currently engaged in online learning platforms has increased. The UGC is also amending its act to allow more universities to enter Sri Lanka.

 

Afghanistan plans to win Asia Cup
Afghanistan plans to win Asia Cup
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 8:01

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan has said that if they focus on fielding and batting, they could win the next Asia Cup challenge. Afghanistan Cricket... Read More

Stock exchange make gains
Stock exchange make gains
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 7:56

The Colombo Stock Exchange's price index showed an upswing yesterday.The overall index was 4976.98 at the end of the day, while the S&P Sri Lanka Twenty... Read More

Esala Perahera will be not be open to the public but will be held in keeping with the traditions
Esala Perahera will be not be open to the public but will be held in keeping with the traditions
Friday, 19 June 2020 - 7:37

Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela states that although the Esala Perahera will not be open to the public this year, the Perahera will be held in keeping... Read More



Trending News

“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
18 June 2020
“Clear, strong evidence that 2011 WC final was fixed”
Steep rise in gold price
18 June 2020
Steep rise in gold price
Free solar power units for low-income families
18 June 2020
Free solar power units for low-income families
CCTV footage of attack on Kanjipani Imran’s father (video)
18 June 2020
CCTV footage of attack on Kanjipani Imran’s father (video)
Two arrivals test positive for Covid-19
18 June 2020
Two arrivals test positive for Covid-19

International News

Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
18 June 2020
Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election - John Bolton
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
17 June 2020
India, while peace-loving, is capable of giving a fitting reply if provoked - PM Narendra Modi
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.