Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,928

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.



The two are from Qatar and were being quarantined.

The country total has increased to 1,928 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-18 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,928



Recovered and discharged – 1,421

Patients under medical care – 496

New Cases for the day – 04*

Observation in Hospitals – 61

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 91,391