Funeral of Fr Ernest Poruthota at the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Kalutara (Video)

The funeral of Rev. Fr. Ernest Poruthota was held at the Roman Catholic Cemetery, in Kalutara this afternoon.

He was 89 years old when he was called to rest.

The Rev. Fr. Ernest Poruthota, made a special contribution to the cinema of the country.

A large number of people paid their respects to Father Ernest Poruthota, who passed away while receiving treatment in a private hospital on the 16th of June.

He was a national symbol in the Catholic church during his 50 years of social and religious service to the Nation and the Church.

The remains of late Rev Ernest Poruthota were placed in the Cathedral of the Archdiocese of Colombo for the clergy to pay their last respects.

The remains were then brought to the Philip Naris Cathedral in Katukurunda, Kalutara last night.

Funeral Mass was held at the Katukurunda Church in Kalutara this afternoon under the patronage of Cardinal Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

The funeral took place at Katukurunda Roman Catholic Cemetery, Kalutara.

The condolence message of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was presented by Rev. Fr. Indra Ratnasiri while Fr. Jude Suresh presented the condolence message of the Prime Minister.