Update: 23 Coronavirus patients reported yesterday

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 cases rose to 1,947 with 23 more persons testing positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

22 out of the 23 were foreign arrivals.

The 22 patients consisted 18 who arrived from Dubai, 2 from Qatar, 01 from UK & 01 from Russia.



According to the Epidemiology Unit 514 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals.

1,421 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-18 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,946



Recovered and discharged – 1,421

Patients under medical care – 514

New Cases for the day – 22*

Observation in Hospitals – 61

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 91,391