Candidates+contesting+under+Sri+Lanka+Podujana+Peramuna+summoned+to+Temple+Trees

The candidates of all parties contesting under the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna were summoned to Temple Trees yesterday.

It is reported that the discussion which was chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa lasted about one hour.

The candidates have been informed of the general election related activities.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has asked the candidates to carry out the election campaign in a manner that does not violate election laws and follow the guidelines provided by the health sector due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Former President and SLFP Chairperson Maithripala Sirisena also participated in the discussion.





