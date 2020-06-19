+Esala+Perahera+will+be+not+be+open+to+the+public+but+will+be+held+in+keeping+with+the+traditions++

Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Dela states that although the Esala Perahera will not be open to the public this year, the Perahera will be held in keeping with the traditions.



He made this statement participating at a media briefing held at the Dalada Maligawa yesterday.



Accordingly Diyawadana Nilame further stated that the first Kumbal Perahera will be held on the 25th of July after the Kap is planted on the 21st of July.