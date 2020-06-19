Friday 19 June: Covid-19, World situation report

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 8,583,838. Currently coronavirus infected patients have been reported from 215 countries.
The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 456,428.
Meanwhile, 4,532,547 infected patients have recovered. There are 3,594,863 active patients around the world while 54,561 patients are reported to be in critical condition.
Countries with over 200,000 infected patients
- USA 2,263,651
- Brazil 983,359
- Russia 561,091
- India 381,091
- United Kingdom 300,469
- Spain 292,348
- Peru 244,388
- Italy 230,555
- Chile 225,103
Global death count
Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths
- USA 120,688
- Brazil 47,869
- UK 42,288
- Italy 34,514
- France 29,603
- Spain 27,136
- Mexico 19,747
- India 12,604