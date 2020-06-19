Friday 19 June: Covid-19, World situation report

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 8,583,838. Currently coronavirus infected patients have been reported from 215 countries.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 456,428.

Meanwhile, 4,532,547 infected patients have recovered. There are 3,594,863 active patients around the world while 54,561 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients

USA 2,263,651

Brazil 983,359

Russia 561,091

India 381,091

United Kingdom 300,469

Spain 292,348

Peru 244,388

Italy 230,555

Chile 225,103

Global death count

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths