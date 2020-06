Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel have arrested Ranasinghe Arachchilage Sabeetha Dinesh alias Kandane Sabeetha near the Ragama - Horape railway station.

While the suspect was arrested last afternoon, police took into custody from the suspects possession at the time of the arrest, one live hand grenade, a dagger and a stock of Kerala cannabis as well as a car.

The STF said that this person was a suspect warranted by the Gampaha High Court over a homicide.