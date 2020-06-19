Samagi Jana Balavegaya candidate apprehended in Kalpitya along with a stock of election posters (Video)

Police arrested a Samagi Jana Balavegaya candidate while he was distributing election posters at Kandakuliya in Kalpitya.

Police said they recovered 4000 election posters from the possession of the suspect arrested last afternoon.

The suspect is contesting at the general election this time for the Puttalam district under the Samagi Jana Balavegaya.

While along with the suspect two others who aided and abetted the incident were taken into custody and released on police bail, a high-ranking police officer in charge of the area said that the particulars of the incident are scheduled to be reported to the Kalpitiya Magistrate court today.