Cinema+halls+open+to+the+public+from+June+27

When inquired by the Hiru news team, the Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Bandula Harischandra stated that approval will be granted under the Health Guidelines.



The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe yesterday issued a Health Guidance to reopen film halls.



