New+coronavirus+infections+from+China+

Thirty new coronavirus cases were reported in China yesterday, 25 of which were from Beijing, according to the Chinese National Health Commission.

On Wednesday, 28 coronavirus infections were reported from China, with 21 of them from Beijing.

The total number of coronavirus infections in China, the birth place of the coronavirus, is 83,325. There are 4,634 deaths reported due to coronavirus.

However, with the increase in the number of infected people reported in the rest of the world, China now ranks 21st among the most affected countries.

But with new infections reported, China is taking steps to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus.

More than 500,000 people near the capital city of Beijing have been banned from travel.