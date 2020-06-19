756 COVID- 19, positive Navy personnel recovered and discharged from hospital so far-Navy Spokesman

Another 08 from the Navy have been discharged from hospitals following their full recovery from COVID – 19.



The total recovered total from the Navy cluster increases to 756

Another eight (08) naval personnel who had contracted COVID-19 and underwent treatment in hospitals, were discharged from respective hospitals following their full recovery from the virus, confirmed by PCR tests.

As of now, including these 08 naval personnel, 756 naval personnel out of the total naval COVID cluster, have been discharged from hospitals after gaining full recovery from the virus. Further, these discharged naval personnel will be kept under quarantine for another 14 days, following the instruction of health authorities.