China+releases+10+Indian+soldiers

China has released ten Indian soldiers arrested during the border conflict in Ladakh, Galvan Valley.



Meanwhile, The Hindu newspaper stated that a Lieutenant Colonel and 3 Majors are among the group released.



Nearly 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the clashes that took place on Monday evening, sparking diplomatic tensions between India and China.



China has not made any comment about whether its own soldiers were harmed during the border conflict.



However, India said that 45 Chinese soldiers were either killed or wounded.



76 Indian soldiers were also injured in the clashes.



They are being treated at several hospitals in the area and none of them are in critical condition, according to Indian media.



The clash started when Indian troops tried to remove a tent belonging to Chinese troops on the Indo-Chinese border in Ladakh.