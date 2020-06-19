The Sri Lanka Army says that another 153 persons who were quarantined have been sent to their homes today.
Military Spokesperson Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe said that those who had successfully completed 14 days of quarantine had gone home and had been instructed to remain in self-quarantine for a further 14 day period.
Military Spokesperson Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe said that those who had successfully completed 14 days of quarantine had gone home and had been instructed to remain in self-quarantine for a further 14 day period.