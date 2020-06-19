71+Naval+Personnel+quarantined+at+the+Iranamadu+Sri+Lanka+Air+Force+Quarantine+Centre+released+this+morning

71 Naval Personnel who were quarantined at the SLAF Quarantine Centre located in Iranamadu were released this morning (19 June 2020). This Quarantine Centre operated by the Sri Lanka Air Force was established on the instructions of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sumangala Dias in order to support the government’s efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka



The Naval Personnel who were released today were confirmed by PCR tests that they were not infected with COVID-19 and have also been instructed to self-quarantine themselves for a further 14 day period before returning to duty.



The entire operation of this Quarantine Centre was managed by SLAF Station Iranamadu under the supervision of the Commanding Officer, Group Captain Rohan Pathirana.