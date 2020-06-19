Australian websites hacked - PM suggests that attacks have been carried out by a sophisticated state based actor

Australian Prime Minster, has been quoted by international media saying that a “sophisticated state-based actor” has been attempting to hack a wide range of Australian websites.

The PM has further stated that the attacks have targeted all levels of the government, political organisations, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure.

The Prime Minister stated that it is a state-based actor due to the scale and the nature of the targets.

While he said that there could be various state-based groups that could launch such n attack, he refused to identify any country by name.

However, according to the Australia’s Defence Minister there have been no large-scale personal data breaches from the attack.

Foreign media reports that with Australia pushing for an international inquiry against China for the spread of Covid-19, along with their security ally USA, the relations with their closest trading partner can be strained.