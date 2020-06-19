'Mahaviru Pandu' the new 'Hiru TV' mega teledrama at 7.30 pm from today - True story based on Sri Lanka’s first king from the Sakya clan

Hiru TV will begin showing from today (19) at 7.30 pm on weekdays a mega tele drama based on the true story of the life of King Panduwasudeva, Sri Lanka’s first king from the Sakya clan, who was tasked with fulfilling the wish of Lord Buddha stated 2,563 years ago.



‘Mahaviru Pandu’ is a historical production showcasing the country’s heritage to the public based on a concept by Hiru Media Network Chairman Rayynor Silva.



Directed by Sanath Abeysekara, it has a star-studded cast led by Akila Dhanuddhara, Rithu Akarsha and Sarath Chandrasiri, all of whom shared their thoughts from the setting:









