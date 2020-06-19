A+bank+guarantor+for+a+loan+stabs+a+female+bank+employee+of+a+State+bank+in+Wadduwa+after+a+heated+argument+

Police have arrested a man who stabbed a female employee of a state bank in the Wadduwa area.

The suspect was produced in court and remanded until the 22nd.

It is reported that the suspect was a person who appeared as a guarantor of a person who obtained a loan from the bank.

When the suspect arrived at the bank yesterday, an argument with the female bank employee had escalated resulting in the stabbing of the female staff member of the bank.

The female bank employee who was injured in the accident has been hospitalized and her condition is reported to be stable.

Wadduwa Police are conducting further investigations.