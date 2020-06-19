Couple+killed+by+electrocution+in+Dodangoda

A couple has died after coming to contact with an illegally drawn power line around a house that was being constricted in Nahinna, Dodangoda.



The deceased were identified as residents of the same area.



The deceased female was 62 years old and her husband was 68 years old.



It is suspected that they had drawn an electric line around the house to protect the newly laid door posts and window frames of the new home they were building.



However, the police suspect that the two may have died due to electrocution as they came to inspect the house in the morning.



it is reported that they have two daughters who are married.



Dodangoda police are conducting further investigations.