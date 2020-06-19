2000 Sri Lankans in the Middle East infected with coronavirus; 21 have died

Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau states that nearly 2000 Sri Lankan expatriate workers in the Middle East, as well as East Asian countries, have been infected with the coronavirus.Media spokesperson Mangala Randeniya stated that 21 of them have died.He also stated that the Foreign Employment Bureau has taken steps to provide relief to Sri Lankan workers who have been affected by the coronavirus virus.

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 cases rose to 1,947 with 23 more persons testing positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

22 out of 23 are foreign arrivals.

According to the Epidemiology Unit 514 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals.

1,421 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

71 Naval Personnel who were quarantined at the SLAF Quarantine Centre located in Iranamadu were released this morning.

This Quarantine Centre operated by the Sri Lanka Air Force was established on the instructions of the Commander of the Air Force, order to support the government’s efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

The Naval Personnel who were released were also instructed to self-quarantine themselves for a further 14 day period before returning to duty.