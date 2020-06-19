60% of archaeological sites in the East have been destroyed; A revelation before the Easter Sunday Commission

General Secretary of Bodu Bala Sena, Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera stated that 60% of the sites with archeological value in the Eastern Province have been destroyed by various groups.

The Thera was testifying before the Presidential Commission probing the Easter Sunday attacks for the 3rd day yesterday.

The video recorded in a housing scheme at Mt Lavinia on the previous day of the series of attacks launched by the suicide bombers including Zahran on Easter Sunday was played before the Commission yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Commission enquired Gnanasara Thera of his opinion about introducing him as ‘Devil’ by Zahran on that video and accusing him one of the reasons for the bomb attacks in the country.

The Thera said before the Commission, Questioning of their lifestyle or the teachings is taboo therefore we cannot talk about them. If we do so, we appear as devils to them.

Gnanasara Thera further said that about 60 archaeological sites in the Eastern province where those extremists such as Zahran lived have already been destroyed.

The Thera also said that many youth groups in the East have no concern about our archaeological sites in the area and, there are currently only 1089 archaeological sites remaining in the Eastern Province.