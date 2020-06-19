Former MP Namal Rajapaksa calls for an investigation into Mahindananda's allegations regarding the World Cup Final (video)

Politicians are currently making various comments regarding the statement made by the then Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage who claimed that the final match between India and Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup was fixed.

Former MP Namal Rajapaksa issued a tweet in response to the statement made by the former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

He said that such allegations are serious and would hurt the image of a sport we all love.

He also said that he is requesting ICC and the Sports Minister to conduct an impartial investigation into the allegations.





