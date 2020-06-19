Update: Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry begins an inquiry - on Mahindananda Aluthgamage's claim on match-fixing

Update: Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry begins an inquiry following the complaint lodged by the Sports Ministry Secretary, on Mahindananda Aluthgamage's claim
Sports Ministry Secretary files complaint to call for an immediate investigation on Mahindananda Aluthgamage's claim on match-fixing at the 2011 Cricket World Cup and to follow the necessary legal process.
