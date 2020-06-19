Coronavirus patients in India increase by 13,586 in 24 hours

India has reported 13,586 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.



This is the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in India so far in a single day.



Accordingly, the total number of infected persons in India has reached 380,532. The number of coronavirus deaths in India has risen to 12,573 with 336 deaths reported yesterday.



India is currently ranked as the 4th most affected country due to coronavirus.



Worldwide, the number of infected coronavirus cases has reached 8,586,000 wirh more than 456,000 deaths.